IHSAA football playoff brackets announced

CLASS 2A: #2 Clear Lake (9-0) will host #15 Spirit Lake (6-3).
CLASS 1A: #15 (5-4) will host #5 West Lyon (8-1).
CLASS A: #1 West Hancock (9-0) will host #13 IKM-Manning (6-3).
CLASS A: #3 St. Ansgar (9-0) will host #16 Edgewood-Coleburg (7-2).
EIGHT-PLAYER: #16 Rockford will travel to #2 Turkey Valley (9-0).
Click here to view the statewide bracket.
