IHSAA district baseball assignments

CLASS 1A - DISTRICT 3

Jul. 11 - 4:30 PM - Northwood-Kensett vs. West Hancock (at Sheffield)

Jul. 11 - 7:00 PM - AGWSR vs. West Fork (at Sheffield)

Jul. 11 - 4:30 PM - Lake Mills vs. Central Springs (at Newman Catholic)

Jul. 11 - 7:00 PM - Newman Catholic vs. North Iowa (at Newman Catholic)

CLASS 1A - DISTRICT 5

Jul. 11 - 4:30 PM - Janesville vs. Dunkerton (at Saint Ansgar)

Jul. 11 - 7:00 PM - Saint Ansgar vs. Clarksville (at Saint Ansgar)

Jul. 11 - 4:30 PM - Nashua-Plainfield vs. Riceville (at Rockford)

Jul. 11 - 7:00 PM - Rockford vs. North Butler (at Rockford)

CLASS 2A - DISTRICT 3

Jul. 11 - 4:30 PM - North Union vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (at GHV)

Jul. 11 - 7:00 PM - GHV vs. Emmetsburg (at GHV)

Forest City and Pocahontas Area receive byes and will play winners on Jul. 14.

CLASS 2A - DISTRICT 6

Jul. 11 - 4:30 PM - North Fayette Valley vs. Osage (at New Hampton)

Jul. 11 - 7:00 PM - Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Waukon (at New Hampton)

Crestwood and New Hampton receive byes and will play winners on Jul. 14.