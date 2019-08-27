Clear

IHSAA asks for cooperation from parents this year

Parents are taking the fun out of the job for activities directors and officials.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The high school sports season is officially in full swing. While fans and athletes alike are pumped up for the upcoming year, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) is approaching the year with caution.

According to a press release distributed on Tuesday, “when more than 2,000 high school athletic directors were asked in a recent national survey what they like least about their job, 62.3 percent said it was, “dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans.” And the men and women who referee or umpire those contests agree. In fact, almost 60% of new officials registered in Iowa in 2016-17 did not return to officiate in 2017-18.”

With this in mind, the IHSAA released the following guidelines for the fans to abide by this year:

• Act your age.
• Don’t live vicariously through your children.
• Let your children talk to the coach instead of doing it for them.
• Stay in your own lane.
• Remember: Participating in a high school sport is not about a college scholarship
• Make sure your children know you love watching them play.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking sunshine, wind, and cooler air for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

Image

KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

Image

Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Image

Highway 65 could be narrowed in the River City

Image

Century's offense stalls, fall to Lakeville North

Image

Going back to school can be mostly

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Log Cabin Motel to be demolished

Image

Honoring the Hero that saved Jaxson Harbert's life

Image

Joe Sestak campaigns in North Iowa

Community Events