IHSAA asks for cooperation from parents this year

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The high school sports season is officially in full swing. While fans and athletes alike are pumped up for the upcoming year, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) is approaching the year with caution.

According to a press release distributed on Tuesday, “when more than 2,000 high school athletic directors were asked in a recent national survey what they like least about their job, 62.3 percent said it was, “dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans.” And the men and women who referee or umpire those contests agree. In fact, almost 60% of new officials registered in Iowa in 2016-17 did not return to officiate in 2017-18.”

With this in mind, the IHSAA released the following guidelines for the fans to abide by this year:

• Act your age.

• Don’t live vicariously through your children.

• Let your children talk to the coach instead of doing it for them.

• Stay in your own lane.

• Remember: Participating in a high school sport is not about a college scholarship

• Make sure your children know you love watching them play.