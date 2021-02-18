IHSAA State Wrestling: Thursday's results

CLASS 1A
First Round
106
- Kale Petersen (West Fork) def. Rylan Jimenez
- Brody Brisker def. Evan Boothroyd (West Hancock)
- Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield def. Cael Morrow
113
- Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) def. Landon Hanson
120
- Kellen Smith (West Hancock) def. Tyce Ruffridge
126
- Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) def. Nick Schmidt
132
- Hagen Heistand def. Brock Mathers (Central Springs)
- Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) def. Quincy Happel
138
- Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) def. Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills)
145
- Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) def. Max McGill
- Nick Hagerman def. McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield)
152
- Lawson Losee (Riceville) def. Kane Zuehl (West Hancock)
- Josh Glendening def. Brett Peterson (Lake Mills)
160
- Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) def. Jarin Peyton
- Bryer Subject (West Hancock) def. Cael Cassady
- Drake Tiedermann (Northwood-Kensett) def. Kole Reis
170
- Kolby Scott def. Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs)
182
- Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) def. Brody Hoyt
195
- Matthew Francis (West Hancock) def. Trevor Thompson
220
- Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar) def. Sam Vonnahme
- Cole Kelly (West Hancock) def. Jayden Soard
285
- Brant Baltes def. Mitchel Marr (Riceville)
First Round Consolation
106
- Dalton Ervin def. Evan Boothroyd (West Hancock)
132
- Quincy Happel def. Brock Mathers (Central Springs
138
- Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) def. Matt Peters
145
- McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) def. Duncan Clark
152
- Ben Foelske def. Kane Zuehl (West Hancock)
- Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) def. Gunnar Keeney
170
- Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) def. Boden Pickle
285
- Mitchel Marr (Riceville) def. Justin Rupnow
CLASS 3A
First Round
106
- Khyler Carstarphen def. Kale DiMarco (Mason City)
132
- Jace Rhodes (Mason City) def. Colin Falck
145
- Brent Slade def. Cooper Wiemann (Mason City)
First Round Consolation
106
- Kale DiMarco (Mason City) def. Ayden Nicklaus
145
- Ethan Emmick def. Cooper Wiemann (Mason City)