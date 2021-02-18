Clear

IHSAA State Wrestling: Thursday's results

Class 1A/3A first-round results. Class 2A is underway.

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CLASS 1A
First Round
106

  • Kale Petersen (West Fork) def. Rylan Jimenez
  • Brody Brisker def. Evan Boothroyd (West Hancock)
  • Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield def. Cael Morrow

113

  • Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) def. Landon Hanson

120

  • Kellen Smith (West Hancock) def. Tyce Ruffridge

126

  • Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) def. Nick Schmidt

132

  • Hagen Heistand def. Brock Mathers (Central Springs)
  • Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) def. Quincy Happel

138

  • Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) def. Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills)

145

  • Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) def. Max McGill
  • Nick Hagerman def. McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield)

152

  • Lawson Losee (Riceville) def. Kane Zuehl (West Hancock)
  • Josh Glendening def. Brett Peterson (Lake Mills)

160

  • Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) def. Jarin Peyton
  • Bryer Subject (West Hancock) def. Cael Cassady
  • Drake Tiedermann (Northwood-Kensett) def. Kole Reis

170

  • Kolby Scott def. Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs)

182

  • Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) def. Brody Hoyt

195

  • Matthew Francis (West Hancock) def. Trevor Thompson

220

  • Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar) def. Sam Vonnahme
  • Cole Kelly (West Hancock) def. Jayden Soard

285

  • Brant Baltes def. Mitchel Marr (Riceville)

First Round Consolation
106

  • Dalton Ervin def. Evan Boothroyd (West Hancock)

132

  • Quincy Happel def. Brock Mathers (Central Springs

138

  • Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) def. Matt Peters

145

  • McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) def. Duncan Clark

152

  • Ben Foelske def. Kane Zuehl (West Hancock)
  • Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) def. Gunnar Keeney

170

  • Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) def. Boden Pickle

285

  • Mitchel Marr (Riceville) def. Justin Rupnow

CLASS 3A
First Round
106

  • Khyler Carstarphen def. Kale DiMarco (Mason City)

132

  • Jace Rhodes (Mason City) def. Colin Falck

145

  • Brent Slade def. Cooper Wiemann (Mason City)

First Round Consolation
106

  • Kale DiMarco (Mason City) def. Ayden Nicklaus

145

  • Ethan Emmick def. Cooper Wiemann (Mason City)

