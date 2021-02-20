IHSAA State Wrestling: Saturday's results

CLASS 1A
106 – 3rd - Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield)
120 – 6th – Kellen Smith (West Hancock)
126 – 3rd – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)
132 – 7th – Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield)
138 – 5th – Bryce McDonough (Central Springs)
138 – 7th – Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills)
145 – 8th – Alex Beaty (Lake Mills)
152 – 3rd – Lawson Losee (Riceville)
160 – 4th – Casey Hanson (Lake Mills)
160 – 5th – Bryer Subject (West Hancock)
160 – 7th – Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett)
182 – 4th – Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills)
195 – 3rd – Matthew Francis (West Hancock)
220 – 3rd – Cole Kelly (West Hancock)
285 – 5th – Mitchel Marr (Riceville)
CLASS 2A
113 – 4th – Tucker Stangel (Osage)
126 – 6th – Kellen Moore (Forest City)
132 – 4th – Brock Moore (Forest City)
138 – 3rd – Chase Thomas (Crestwood)
195 – 4th – Reese Moore (Forest City)
220 – 5th – Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood)
285 – 6th – Chase Crooks (Mason City)
CLASS 3A
132 – 5th – Jace Rhodes (Mason City)