IHSAA State Wrestling: Friday's results

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
106
- Kale Petersen (West Fork) def. Easton Schlabaugh
- Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) def. Drew Ehlen
113
- Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) def. Donavon Hanson
120
- Marcel Lopez def. Kellen Smith (West Hancock)
126
- Cade Siebrecht def. Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)
132
- Hagen Heistand def. Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield)
138
- Cullen Koedam def. Bryce McDonough (Central Springs)
145
- Robert Avila Jr. def. Alex Beaty (Lake Mills)
152
- Lawson Losee (Riceville) def. Jace Mulder
160
- Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) def. Caden Ballou
- Tate Entriken def. Bryer Subject (West Hancock)
- Gabe McGeough def. Drake Tiedermann (Northwood-Kensett)
182
- Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) def. Cayden Miller
195
- Cedric Yoder def. Matthew Francis (West Hancock)
220
- Cole Clark def. Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar)
- Derek Anderson def. Cole Kelly (West Hancock)
CLASS 1A CONSOLATION
120
- Kellen Smith (West Hancock) def. Riley Radke
126
- Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) def. Sean Thompson
132
- Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) def. Gunnar Larsen
138
- Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) def. Westin Allen
- Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) def. Karter Decker
145
- Jerret Delagardelle def. McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield)
- Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) def. Jakson Cobb
152
- Lincoln Holub def. Brett Peterson (Lake Mills)
160
- Drake Tiedermann (Northwood-Kensett) def. Jackson Wray
- Bryer Subject (West Hancock) def. Garrison Gettler
170
- Aidan Udell def. Kaden Jacobson (Central Springs)
195
- Matthew Francis (West Hancock) def. Currey Jacobs
220
- Jayden Soard def. Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar)
- Cole Kelly (West Hancock) def. Tyrell Hughes
285
- Mitchel Marr (Riceville) def. Trevor Kruse
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
132
- Bryce Parke def. Jace Rhodes (Mason City)
CLASS 3A CONSOLATION
106
- Benjamin Hansen def. Kale DiMarco (Mason City)
132
- Jace Rhodes (Mason City) def. Eleezar Valerio