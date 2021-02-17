IHSAA State Duals results

DES MOINES, Iowa - For the third straight year, the Lake Mills wrestling team placed fifth in the state duals at Wells Fargo Arena. They defeated West Hancock 39-25 in Class 1A. In Class 2A, Crestwood finished as runner-up with Osage taking third.

Class 1A

Woodbury Central 45, Lake Mills 27

Lisbon 38, West Hancock 30

Lake Mills 45, MFL MarMac 27

West Hancock 40, West Sioux 37

5th place: Lake Mills 39, West Hancock 25

Class 2A

Crestwood 47, Creston/OM 23

Osage 43, Winterset 23

Crestwood 39, Osage 31

1st place: West Delaware 49, Crestwood 21

3rd place: Osage 39, Independence 28

The traditional tournament begins Thursday morning and concludes with the finals on the evening of Feb. 20.