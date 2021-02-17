IHSAA State Duals results

DES MOINES, Iowa - For the third straight year, the Lake Mills wrestling team placed fifth in the state duals at Wells Fargo Arena. They defeated West Hancock 39-25 in Class 1A. In Class 2A, Crestwood finished as runner-up with Osage taking third.
Class 1A
Woodbury Central 45, Lake Mills 27
Lisbon 38, West Hancock 30
Lake Mills 45, MFL MarMac 27
West Hancock 40, West Sioux 37
5th place: Lake Mills 39, West Hancock 25
Class 2A
Crestwood 47, Creston/OM 23
Osage 43, Winterset 23
Crestwood 39, Osage 31
1st place: West Delaware 49, Crestwood 21
3rd place: Osage 39, Independence 28
The traditional tournament begins Thursday morning and concludes with the finals on the evening of Feb. 20.