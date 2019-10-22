IGHSAU statewide Regional volleyball scores

AGWSR 25-25-25, St. Edmond 18-12-23
AHSTW 22-25-25-25, Tri-Center 25-23-20-14
Akron-Westfield 25-25-25, Woodbury Central 12-13-18
Alburnett 25-16-25-24-15, North Linn 23-25-16-26-13
Alta-Aurelia 23-10-25-26-15, Sioux Central 25-25-15-24-12
Baxter 25-25-25, Ankeny Christian 7-14-21
BCLUW 25-25-25, Colo-Nesco 10-5-17
Bedford 25-25-25, Essex 18-12-20
Belle Plaine 25-25-25, English Valleys 10-18-17
Bellevue 25-25-25, Northeast 9-7-12
Bishop Garrigan 25-25-25, West Bend-Mallard 14-16-23
Boyer Valley 25-20-24-25-15, Ar-We-Va 17-25-26-9-7
Burlington Notre Dame 25-25-25, Winfield-Mt Union 19-13-15
Calamus-Wheatland 25-25-25, Midland 18-8-17
CAM 30-25-25, Orient-Macksburg 28-20-14
Cedar Valley Christian 19-25-26-25, Central City 25-22-24-22
Central Springs 25-25-18-20-15, West Hancock 14-7-25-25-10
Clarksville 25-23-25-12-15, Newman Catholic 20-25-23-25-10
Colfax-Mingo 25-25-17-25, East Marshall 16-20-25-17
Collins-Maxwell 25-25-25, GMG 17-16-10
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-26-24-25, Paton-Churdan 19-24-26-22
Danville 25-25-25, Pekin 18-16-17
Don Bosco 25-25-25, Waterloo Christian 17-12-11
East Mills 28-22-24-25-15, Fremont-Mills 26-25-26-20-5
East Union 25-25-25, Mormon Trail 7-10-14
Edgewood-Colesburg 25-25-25, Central Elkader 21-13-16
George-Little Rock 19-25-25-20-15, Harris-Lake Park 25-15-21-25-9
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25, Meskwaki Settlement 6-1-8
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25, Audubon 13-16-13
Grand View Christian 25-25-25, Martensdale-St Marys 9-13-10
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25-25-17-25, Trinity Christian 20-16-25-20
Iowa Valley 17-25-25-28-15, HLV 25-14-14-30-7
Keota 25-25-25, Tri-County 13-15-22
Kingsley-Pierson 25-25-23-19-15, Remsen St. Mary's 14-14-25-25-10
Lamoni 27-25-25, Central Decatur 25-20-22
Lenox 25-25-25, Diagonal 10-15-9
Lynnville-Sully 25-25-25, Twin Cedars 8-7-11
Manson-NW Webster 25-25-25, Eagle Grove 8-9-9
MMCRU 25-25-25, River Valley 14-17-14
Montezuma 25-25-25, BGM 16-13-10
New London 25-25-25, Hillcrest Academy 8-8-12
Newell-Fonda 25-25-25, Storm Lake St. Mary's 18-8-16
North Butler 23-25-25-30, Rockford 25-7-23-28
North Iowa 25-25-25, G-T/R-A 12-15-16
North Mahaska 25-25-23-25, Sigourney 13-17-25-17
Ogden 25-25-26, Madrid 15-15-24
Pella Christian 25-25-25, Interstate 35 12-19-11
Prince of Peace 25-25-25, Marquette Catholic 12-13-15
Riverside 25-25-25, Exira-EHK 12-17-16
Rock Valley 25-20-25-25, Hinton 22-25-16-13
Saint Ansgar 25-25-25, Northwood-Kensett 11-16-11
Seymour 25-25-25, Moravia 14-10-23
Siouxland Christian 25-25-25, Westwood 14-16-19
South Hardin 25-25-25, South Hamilton 15-16-23
South O'Brien 25-25-25, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6-17-21
South Winneshiek 25-22-25-25, Kee 15-25-20-13
Southeast Warren 25-25-25, Melcher-Dallas 20-16-15
Southwest Valley 25-25-25, Murray 22-12-19
Springville 25-25-25, Lone Tree 10-11-8
Stanton 25-25-25, Griswold 8-22-14
Starmont 26-25-25, Dunkerton 24-17-14
Sumner-Fredricksburg 25-25-25, Postville 11-7-7
Tripoli 20-25-25-25, Nashua-Plainfield 25-18-13-9
Turkey Valley 25-25-25, Riceville 12-13-20
WACO 25-25-25, Highland 4-8-12
Wayne 25-25-25, Moulton-Udell 17-13-17
West Central 25-15-25-28, East Buchanan 20-25-21-26
West Central Valley 25-21-24-25-15, Panorama 16-25-26-14-5
West Harrison 25-25-25, Whiting 18-15-18
West Monona 25-25-25, Missouri Valley 22-14-13
Woodbine 25-25-28, Heartland Christian 15-14-26
