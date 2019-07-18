Clear

IGHSAU state softball pairings released

Two teams from the viewing area will compete in Fort Dodge next week for state titles.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The pairings for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball tournament are out.

Central Springs will play Alta-Aurelia on Monday at 5:30 PM and Charles City will battle Dallas Center-Grimes at 3:30 PM on Tuesday.



After a busy morning we're tracking a much calmer Sunday
