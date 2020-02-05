Clear

IGHSAU releases regional basketball pairings

Matchups and schedule game times for area teams.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 11:25 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) released pairings for the Class 1A, 2A, and 3A regionals.

Below are dates and game times for our area squads according to the IGHSAU.

Class 1A – Region 2
Feb. 13 – 7:00 PM - Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic
Feb. 13 – 7:00 pm - North Iowa at AGWSR

Class 1A – Region 3
Feb. 13 – 7:00 PM – Rockford at Janesville
Feb. 13 – 7:00 PM – Nashua-Plainfield at Riceville
Feb. 18 – 7:00 PM – TBD at Saint Ansgar

Class 2A – Region 2
Feb. 15 – 7:00 PM – Lake Mills at Central Springs
Feb. 18 – 7:00 PM – TBD at Osage

Class 2A – Region 3
Feb. 18 – 7:00 PM – TBD vs. West Hancock

Class 2A – Region 4
Feb. 15 – 5:00 PM – West Fork at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Class 3A – Region 2
Feb. 15 – 5:00 PM – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Clear Lake
Feb. 15 – 5:00 PM – Humboldt at Forest City

Class 3A – Region 4
Feb. 15 – 5:00 PM - North Fayette Valley at Crestwood

