IGHSAU releases regional basketball pairings

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) released pairings for the Class 1A, 2A, and 3A regionals.
Below are dates and game times for our area squads according to the IGHSAU.
Class 1A – Region 2
Feb. 13 – 7:00 PM - Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic
Feb. 13 – 7:00 pm - North Iowa at AGWSR
Class 1A – Region 3
Feb. 13 – 7:00 PM – Rockford at Janesville
Feb. 13 – 7:00 PM – Nashua-Plainfield at Riceville
Feb. 18 – 7:00 PM – TBD at Saint Ansgar
Class 2A – Region 2
Feb. 15 – 7:00 PM – Lake Mills at Central Springs
Feb. 18 – 7:00 PM – TBD at Osage
Class 2A – Region 3
Feb. 18 – 7:00 PM – TBD vs. West Hancock
Class 2A – Region 4
Feb. 15 – 5:00 PM – West Fork at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Class 3A – Region 2
Feb. 15 – 5:00 PM – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Clear Lake
Feb. 15 – 5:00 PM – Humboldt at Forest City
Class 3A – Region 4
Feb. 15 – 5:00 PM - North Fayette Valley at Crestwood
