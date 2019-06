IGHSAU release softball regional pairings

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its 2019 regional softball pairings on Wednesday. Matchups for teams in the KIMT viewing area can be found below.

Class 1A – Region 7

Clarksville (23-1) receives a bye

Class 1A – Region 8

July 8 – Riceville (10-15) @ St. Edmond (9-10) – 7:00 PM

July 8 – West Bend-Mallard (1-17) @ Newman Catholic (16-10) – 7:00 PM

July 8 – West Hancock (2-18) @ Rockford (11-9) – 7:30 PM

July 8 – Northwood-Kensett (10-9) @ North Iowa (4-14) – 7:00 PM

July 8 – West Fork (13-8) vs. Nashua-Plainfield (9-12) – 5:30 PM (Rockford)

Bishop Garrigan (23-5) and North Butler (18-6) receive byes

Class 2A – Region 1

July 8 – Eagle Grove (4-20) @ Belmond-Klemme (8-11) – 7:00 PM

Class 2A – Region 5

July 10 – Sioux Central (9-16) @ North Union (12-14) – 7:00 PM

Central Springs (22-6) receives a bye

Class 2A – Region 7

July 8 – Lake Mills (2-20) @ Dike-New Hartford (9-12) – 7:00 PM

July 10 – Osage (12-18) @ Sumner-Fredricksburg (14-13) – 5:30 PM

Saint Ansgar (18-7) receives a bye

Class 3A – Region 2

July 8 - Estherville-Lincoln Central (10-19) vs. Algona (13-8) – 5:30 PM (Humboldt)

Class 3A – Region 4

July 10 – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (7-16) @ Clear Lake (7-10) – 7:30 PM

July 10 – Forest City (7-14) @ New Hampton (22-5) – 7:00 PM

July 10 – Iowa Falls-Alden (5-20) vs. Hampton-Dumont (12-10) – 5:30 PM

Class 3A – Region 6 7:00 PM – Waukon (13-16) @ Crestwood (17-11) – 7:00 PM

Class 4A – Region 3

July 11 – Waverly-Shell Rock (2-21) @ Mason City (11-16) – 7:00 PM

Charles City (28-0) receives a bye