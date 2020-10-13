IGHSAU regional volleyball pairings

Class 1A - Region 3
Janesville - BYE
Oct. 19 - Rockford at Clarksville - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - Colo-Nesco at AGWSR - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - Paton-Churdan at St. Edmond - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - West Hancock at North Butler - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - North Iowa at Newman Catholic - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - Storm Lake St. Mary's at West Bend-Mallard - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - GTRA at Bishop Garrigan - 7 PM
Oct. 21 - Region Quarterfinals
Oct. 26 - Region Semifinals
Oct. 28 - Region Final
Class 1A - Region 6
Wapsie Valley - BYE
Oct. 19 - Don Bosco at West Central - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - Waterloo Christian at Dunkerton - 7 PM
Oct. 19 -East Buchanan at Edgewood-Colesburg - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - Northwood-Kensett at Saint Ansgar - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - Riceville at Nashua-Plainfield - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - Kee at Turkey Valley - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - Central Elkader at Tripoli - 7 PM
Oct. 21 - Region Quarterfinals
Oct. 26 - Region Semifinals
Oct. 28 - Region Final
Class 2A - Region 5
Dike-New Hartford - BYE
Aplington-Parkersburg - BYE
Oct. 19 - Colfax-Mingo at East Marshall - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - West Fork at Belmond-Klemme - 7 PM
Oct. 21 - Pleasantville at Pella Christian - 7 PM
Oct. 21 - Central Springs at Lake Mills - 7 PM
Oct. 26 - Region Semifinals
Oct. 28 - Region Final
Class 3A - Region 5
Oct. 19 - Crestwood at Osage - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - Waukon at New Hampton - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - Clear Lake at Forest City - 7 PM
Oct. 19 - Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura - 7 PM
Oct. 21 - Region Semifinals
Oct. 27 - Region Final
Class 4A - Region 5
Waverly-Shell Rock - BYE
Gilbert - BYE
Oct. 20 - Mason City at Decorah - 7 PM
Oct. 20 - Webster City at Boone - 7 PM
Oct. 27 - Region Final
Class 4A - Region 6
West Delaware - BYE
Oct. 20 - Waterloo East at Charles City - 7 PM
Oct. 22 - Newton at Clear Creek-Amana - 7 PM
Oct. 27 - Region Final