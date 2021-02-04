IGHSAU postseason basketball pairings

Class 1A - Region 1
Feb. 11 - North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett - 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Rockford at Newman Catholic - 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Waterloo Christian at North Tama - 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Valley Lutheran at BCLUW - 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 - North Butler at AGWSR - 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Colo-Nesco - 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 - North Iowa or Northwood-Kensett at Bishop Garrigan - 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Valley Lutheran or BCLUW at Clarksville - 7 p.m.
Class 1A - Region 3
Feb. 11 - Janesville at Wapsie Valley - 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Tripoli at Nashua-Plainfield - 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 - West Central at Central Elkader - 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Dunkerton at Turkey Valley - 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Don Bosco at Central City - 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Kee at Riceville - 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan - 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Janesville or Wapsie Valley at Saint Ansgar - 7 p.m.
Class 2A - Region 6
Feb. 13 - Eagle Grove at Central Springs - 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 - Lake Mills at Manson-NW Webster - 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Eagle Grove or Central Springs at Dike-New Hartford - 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Belmond-Klemme at Aplington-Parkersburg - 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Lake Mills or Manson-NW Webster at West Hancock - 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 - South Hamilton at West Fork - 7 p.m.
Class 3A - Region 2
Feb. 13 - Algona at Unity Christian - 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 - Southeast Valley at Humboldt - 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Estherville Lincoln Central - 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 - Forest City at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows - 7 p.m.
Class 3A - Region 4
Feb. 13 - Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clear Lake - 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 - South Tama at Iowa Falls-Alden - 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 - Mount Vernon at Vinton-Shellsburg - 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 - Williamsburg at West Marshall - 7 p.m.
Class 3A - Region 5
Feb. 13 - Oelwein at Osage - 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 - New Hampton at Union Community - 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 - Crestwood at Waukon - 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 - Independence at North Fayette Valley - 7 p.m.