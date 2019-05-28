IGHSAU State Golf leaderboard through Day 1

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Weather is once again making an impact on the state golf tournament in Iowa.

According to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU), play was suspended at the Class 4A tournament at the Coldwater Links in Ames. Two groups will complete Round #1 at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Coaches meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. and shotgun start for Final round will be at 10:00 a.m. Team scores will be updated when round #1 is completed. No spectator or coaches carts will be allowed. Only pre-approved medical exemptions and rules officials will be allowed carts.

In Class 3A at Otter Creek in Ankeny, play was also suspended. The IGHSAU says play will resume on Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. Players will complete their Day 1 round and then play the Day 2 18 holes.

Below is a look at our local competitors on the leader board.

Class 1A Teams

1st – Bishop Garrigan (+52)

Class 1A Individuals

T14th – Annie Burns – Bishop Garrigan (+12)

T14th – Madison Illg – Bishop Garrigan (+12)

T21st – Isabella Capesius – Bishop Garrigan (+14)

T21st – Ava Eisenbarth – Bishop Garrigan (+14)

T30th – Anna Berke – Bishop Garrigan (+17)

T30th – Kelly Baade – Bishop Garrigan (+17)

Class 2A Individuals

4th – Carlee Frayne – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (+8)

Class 3A Individuals

T7th – Ashley DeLong – Clear Lake (+3)

Class 4A Individuals

T21st – Thea Lunning – Mason City (+15)