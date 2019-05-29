IGHSAU State Golf final results

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The weather held off long enough to allow the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to complete the 2019 State Golf Tournament on Wednesday. Below is a list of results from our local finishers.
Class 1A Teams
1st – Bishop Garrigan (+162)
Class 1A Individuals
11th – Isabella Capesius – Bishop Garrigan (+34)
14th – Anna Berke – Bishop Garrigan (+41)
17th – Ava Eisenbarth – Bishop Garrigan (+43)
30th – Kelly Baade – Bishop Garrigan (+51)
32nd – Annie Burns – Bishop Garrigan (+51)
Class 2A Individuals
4th – Carlee Frayne – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (+10)
Class 3A Individuals
10th – Ashley DeLong – Clear Lake (+22)
Class 4A Individuals
15th – Thea Lunning – Mason City (+26)
