IGHSAU State Golf final results

North Iowa golfers bring home top-15 finishes.

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The weather held off long enough to allow the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to complete the 2019 State Golf Tournament on Wednesday. Below is a list of results from our local finishers.

Class 1A Teams
1st – Bishop Garrigan (+162)

Class 1A Individuals
11th – Isabella Capesius – Bishop Garrigan (+34)
14th – Anna Berke – Bishop Garrigan (+41)
17th – Ava Eisenbarth – Bishop Garrigan (+43)
30th – Kelly Baade – Bishop Garrigan (+51)
32nd – Annie Burns – Bishop Garrigan (+51)

Class 2A Individuals
4th – Carlee Frayne – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (+10)

Class 3A Individuals

10th – Ashley DeLong – Clear Lake (+22)

Class 4A Individuals
15th – Thea Lunning – Mason City (+26)

