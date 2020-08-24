IGHSAU releases first set of 2020 volleyball rankings

CLASS 1A
1 Holy Trinity Catholic 29-11
2 Wapsie Valley
3 Council Bluffs St. Albert
4 New London
5 Janesville
6 Springville
7 Gehlen Catholic
8 Belle Plaine
9 Coon Rapids-Bayard
10 Edgewood-Colesburg
11 Grand View Christian
12 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
13 Newell-Fonda
14 Clinton Prince of Peace
15 Sidney
CLASS 2A
1 Western Christian
2 Beckman Catholic
3 Dike-New Hartford
4 Wilton
5 Boyden-Hull
6 Hudson
7 Underwood
8 East Sac County
9 Grundy Center
10 Jesup
11 Denver
12 Sumner-Fredericksburg
13 West Branch
14 Lake Mills
15 Nodaway Valley
CLASS 3A
1 Mount Vernon
2 Osage
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
4 Unity Christian
5 Union
6 Davenport Assumption
7 Nevada
8 West Liberty
9 MOC-Floyd Valley
10 Kuemper Catholic
11 Roland-Story
12 Sioux Center
13 Independence
14 Des Moines Christian
15 Red Oak
CLASS 4A
1 Western Dubuque
2 Xavier
3 Marion
4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
5 West Delaware
6 Glenwood
7 Clear Creek-Amana
8 Gilbert
9 North Scott
10 Waverly-Shell Rock
11 Wahlert Catholic
12 Pella
13 Winterset
14 Carroll
15 Bondurant-Farrar
CLASS 5A
West Des Moines Valley
2 Iowa City Liberty
3 Ankeny
4 Dowling Catholic
5 Cedar Falls
6 Pleasant Valley
7 Waukee
8 Ankeny Centennial
9 Dubuque Hempstead
10 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
11 Urbandale
12 Ottumwa
13 Bettendorf
14 Cedar Rapids Prairie
15 Indianola