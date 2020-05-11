IDPH: No need to self-isolate after travel outside Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are no longer being encouraged to self-isolate for 14 days after traveling to other parts of the country.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has updated its travel guidance related to the coronavirus pandemic. This new recommendation, however, only applies to travelers to who remain well and have not been in close contact with someone who is sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still asking the public to limit travel, especially people who are 60 or older or have underlying medical conditions. The CDC says traveling increases the chances of getting or spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus and reminds individuals that it is possible to spread the disease even if you show no symptoms.

If you are going to travel, the CDC recommends you:

• Clean your hands often.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub your hands together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Avoid close contact with others.

• Keep 6 feet of physical distance from others.

• Avoiding close contact is especially important if you are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.

• Wear a cloth face covering in public.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

The CDC continues to recommend that persons returning from international travel stay home for 14 days after they return.