Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

ID theft charge dropped after Wright County woman is deported

Evangelina Garcia-Garcia
Evangelina Garcia-Garcia

Accused of using someone else's SS number to get a job.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – An identity theft charge is dismissed in Wright County after the suspect is deported.

Evangelina Garcia-Garcia, 59 of Eagle Grove, was accused of using the name and Social Security number of someone living in North Dakota to get a job at Daybreak Foods. Authorities say using that Social Security number denied the victim over $10,000 in benefits.

A nationwide warrant was issued for Garcia-Garcia’s arrest in November 2018 after she failed to appear for a court hearing. One count of identity theft against her was dismissed in November 2019 after federal law enforcement deported Garcia-Garcia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
A final day of snow Sunday before things lighten up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mohawk alumni pay tribute to the 'Old Barn'

Image

Sean Weather 11/30

Image

Wreaths for veterans

Image

Small Business Saturday in Mason City

Image

Rochester firefighters make a special delivery

Image

Santa arrives, helps light X-mas Tree

Image

Grizzlies grab a 2-0 shutout against Peoria

Image

Heavy rain impacting farmland

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving calories

Image

Mayo hockey drops home opener to Hutchinson

Community Events