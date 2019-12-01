ID theft charge dropped after Wright County woman is deported

CLARION, Iowa – An identity theft charge is dismissed in Wright County after the suspect is deported.

Evangelina Garcia-Garcia, 59 of Eagle Grove, was accused of using the name and Social Security number of someone living in North Dakota to get a job at Daybreak Foods. Authorities say using that Social Security number denied the victim over $10,000 in benefits.

A nationwide warrant was issued for Garcia-Garcia’s arrest in November 2018 after she failed to appear for a court hearing. One count of identity theft against her was dismissed in November 2019 after federal law enforcement deported Garcia-Garcia.