Clear

ICE arrests woman convicted in fatal ’08 Minnesota bus crash

Federal immigration officers have arrested a Guatemalan woman for illegally re-entering the U.S. after she was deported for causing a school bus crash that killed four children in southwestern Minnesota in 2008.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 7:31 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal immigration officers have arrested a Guatemalan woman for illegally re-entering the U.S. after she was deported for causing a school bus crash that killed four children in southwestern Minnesota in 2008.

Deportation officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 35-year-old Olga Franco del Cid at her home in Inver Grove Heights on Tuesday.

ICE officers received a tip that Franco del Cid had illegally re-entered the U.S. and returned to Minnesota.

Franco del Cid was convicted for crashing a minivan into a school bus near Cottonwood that killed four students. She was in the country illegally and claimed her boyfriend was driving.

After her conviction, Franco del Cid served eight years of her sentence and was deported after being released from state prison.

She remains in ICE custody. ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer says she doesn't have an attorney yet, according to federal records.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 14°
Another Winter Storm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe on the winter roads

Image

Dangerous winter driving

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/27

Image

People out snow blowing

Image

Heavy, wet snow

Image

Snow blower prep

Image

Bundle up

Image

DWI Enforcement Ride-Along

Image

Wind picking up

Image

It's not fun outside

Community Events