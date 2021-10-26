IBM offers apprenticeship programs to provide free associate's degree

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many businesses are offering apprenticeship programs to give all individuals the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in any industry - regardless of a degree.

IBM is one of these leading companies. Its program "New Collar" was designed to create career pathways for candidates without an advanced degree.

"I think what's great about the New Collar program is providing options," said IBM Head of Global Corporate Responsibility Justina Nixon-Saintil. "We're not taking away the fact that in many jobs, in many industries, you need a bachelor's degree. But, the requirement of a bachelor's degree has actually left some of the population out of the workforce. What we've found with the New Collar program, and initiatives like P-TECH, is that you can actually have an associate's degree or you can have a credential, especially in the STEM area, and still be able to get a meaningful, entry-level job where you can take care of yourself and your family."

One of IBM's initiatives was the launching of P-TECH schools. P-TECH was created to give people experiencing societal disadvantages a free associate's degree and workplace learning opportunities.

IBM has opened more than 200 P-TECH schools nationwide and around 300 globally.

Within the last few weeks, IBM opened a P-TECH school in the Med City.

With the societal disparities seen across the state lines, apprenticeship programs like "New Collar" and P-TECH create opportunities for everyone.

"We are really proud that we opened a P-TECH school in Rochester, Minnesota not too long ago," said Nixon-Saintil. "P-TECH is really a way that we can create that diverse pipeline and make sure students have those options and the workplace opportunity, as well, so that they can be ready for a job."

Last summer, IBM hired 1,000 of their P-TECH interns and earlier this year, IBM announced that they are committed to skill 30 million people by 2030.