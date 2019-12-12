IBM employees bake cookies to support Bear Creek Service's Cookie Classic.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Saturday, dozens of cookies will be sold at Bear Creek Services' Cookie Classic to raise money for the organization.
IBM employees baked cookies for the cause. On Thursday, they had a friendly competition. Professional bakers at Daube's Bakery tase-tasted the baked goods. Corky Gaskell's blueberry cheesecake cookies won. He'll take mhome a cookie monster trophy.
"It's really powerful and what we've found is without these types of events and giving to the organizations not only this time of year but during the year it builds up more comaraderie," says IBM manager Todd Green.
An assortment of holiday cookies will be sold for $8 per pound on Saturday.
