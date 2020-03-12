ROCHESTER, Minn. – IBM is encouraging all employees in the United States to work from home through the end of March, if possible.
In an email sent to employees and provided to KIMT, the technology company says the recommendation is in response to the global coronavirus pandemic. IBM is providing employees with online updates on the coronavirus and how to stay healthy. Workers are also being asked to follow local government health advice on things like commuting, travel, use of public transportation, and avoiding large gatherings.
IBM is one of the largest employers in Rochester.
Related Content
- IBM asking employees to work from home
- Changes coming to IBM campus
- IBM looking to sell its Rochester property
- IBM sells its location in Rochester
- UPDATE: Auto accident at IBM in Rochester
- Vyriad moves to former IBM complex
- Smoke in building at IBM campus
- IBM CEO and President stepping down
- IBM employees bake cookies to support Bear Creek Service's Cookie Classic.
- IBM's Rochester Campus ranked one of the top lactation rooms in The US
Scroll for more content...