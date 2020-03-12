Clear
IBM asking employees to work from home

Company keeping workers informed on coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 4:55 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 5:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – IBM is encouraging all employees in the United States to work from home through the end of March, if possible.

In an email sent to employees and provided to KIMT, the technology company says the recommendation is in response to the global coronavirus pandemic. IBM is providing employees with online updates on the coronavirus and how to stay healthy. Workers are also being asked to follow local government health advice on things like commuting, travel, use of public transportation, and avoiding large gatherings.

IBM is one of the largest employers in Rochester.

