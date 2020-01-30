IBM CEO and President stepping down

NEW YORK - IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down as of April 2020.

Rometty has led the tech giant since 2012 and will be succeeded by Arvind Krishna.

Krishna is currently Big Blue's senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software.

Jim Whitehurst will become IBM's president.

Both moves will take effect on April 6th, and Rometty will remain executive chairman of IBM until her retirement at the end of the year.

IBM has had a facility in Rochester since 1956 and was home to over 8,000 employees at one time.