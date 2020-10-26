IA/MN reaction to Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett

KIMT TV-3 NEWS – Here’s some reaction to the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court from leading political figures in Iowa and Minnesota.

Iowa Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst:

“Only 100 years ago, women in this country obtained the right to vote. And today, I was proud to vote to confirm another woman to our nation’s highest court. Throughout her academic and legal career, and in her personal life, Judge Amy Coney Barrett has proven to have the character, temperament, and experience Iowans, and all Americans, look for in a Supreme Court Justice.“

“Most importantly, Judge Barrett understands the importance of an independent Supreme Court—one that does not act as a ‘super legislature’—but instead interprets the Constitution and applies the law as written.”

“While Judge Barrett may not march in lockstep with the Left’s narrow definition of womanhood, she has withstood the bigoted attacks on her faith and family with grace and respect.”

“I am truly grateful to Judge Barrett, and her beautiful family, for her willingness to serve on the Court. Amy Coney Barrett has proven to young women across the world that a mom really can do anything – like serve as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.”

Ernst’s Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield:

“Tonight, Senator Ernst put party loyalty ahead of her responsibility to Iowans. Instead of passing a robust phase-four stimulus package to get hardworking Iowans the help we urgently need, Ernst spent the last month doing exactly what she promised not to -- flip-flopping on her pledge not to fill a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year and rushing to confirm a nominee to a lifetime seat while Iowans are already voting, putting Iowa’s Medicaid expansion and protections for Iowans with pre-existing conditions at greater risk than ever before. Senator Ernst’s vote this evening is another reminder that health care is on the ballot this year, and that we can’t trust Ernst to put Iowa first.”

Iowa Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley:

“Judge Barrett has an impressive command of – and respect for – the law and the Constitution. She clearly respects precedent, and she practices judicial restraint. Her fair-minded and independent approach to the Judiciary demonstrates a humility and conviction that the role of a judge is to apply the law and Constitution as written; not to blur the separation of powers by legislating from the bench.”

“These are exactly the qualities we should want in a Supreme Court justice. By any measure, Judge Barrett is eminently qualified and well suited for the post she will soon hold. I have every confidence that she will not only serve as an exceptional justice, but also as a role model for generations to come.”

Minnesota U.S. Senator Tina Smith:

“Today I voted to oppose Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Judge Barrett was nominated to fulfill President Trump’s repeated promise to appoint Justices who would dismantle the Affordable Care Act and overturn Roe v. Wade, two things that the American people overwhelmingly oppose. I am dismayed that rather than work to pass legislation to help the American people in the face of a global pandemic and widespread economic hardship, Senate Republicans instead chose to ram through the nomination of a Supreme Court Justice to help advance a radical policy agenda that threatens the rights and freedoms of all Americans.”

“As the only Senator to have worked at Planned Parenthood, I saw firsthand how hard it is to take control of your health and your life when you can’t afford or access quality care, or when you have the government looking over your shoulder, interfering with personal and intensely private decisions. And so I understand why many Americans are fearful about the future of their rights with Justice Barrett on the Supreme Court. I urge them to continue to make your voices heard, and to know that I will never stop fighting for Minnesotans, and all Americans, to have the freedom and opportunity to live the lives they want to lead."

Smith's Republican challenger Jason Lewis is recovering from emergency surgery. His Senate Communications Director Christine Snell released the following statement on Judge Barrett’s confirmation:

“Tonight we celebrate the confirmation of Judge Barrett, a superb jurist who will interpret the Constitution as it is written and not what she wishes it to be, which is of particular importance when it comes to ensuring the Court does not go along with Constitutionally illiterate radicals like Senator Tina Smith who wants to severely restrict Minnesotans’ Second Amendment right to defend their families.

“Tina Smith voted no on Barrett because she likely won’t rule the way Tina Smith wishes she would. Smith seems to misunderstand the role of the Supreme Court—she believes it should make laws whereas Congressman Lewis believes judges must apply law as written by legislators. But, coming from somebody who won’t rule out packing the Court, it’s clear Tina Smith has no regard for the separation of powers or the judicial branch.”