Clear

IA/MN reaction to Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as President Donald Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Republicans happy. Democrats not.

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 7:48 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2020 7:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT TV-3 NEWS – Here’s some reaction to the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court from leading political figures in Iowa and Minnesota.

Iowa Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst:

“Only 100 years ago, women in this country obtained the right to vote. And today, I was proud to vote to confirm another woman to our nation’s highest court. Throughout her academic and legal career, and in her personal life, Judge Amy Coney Barrett has proven to have the character, temperament, and experience Iowans, and all Americans, look for in a Supreme Court Justice.“

“Most importantly, Judge Barrett understands the importance of an independent Supreme Court—one that does not act as a ‘super legislature’—but instead interprets the Constitution and applies the law as written.”

“While Judge Barrett may not march in lockstep with the Left’s narrow definition of womanhood, she has withstood the bigoted attacks on her faith and family with grace and respect.”

“I am truly grateful to Judge Barrett, and her beautiful family, for her willingness to serve on the Court. Amy Coney Barrett has proven to young women across the world that a mom really can do anything – like serve as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.”

Ernst’s Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield:

“Tonight, Senator Ernst put party loyalty ahead of her responsibility to Iowans. Instead of passing a robust phase-four stimulus package to get hardworking Iowans the help we urgently need, Ernst spent the last month doing exactly what she promised not to -- flip-flopping on her pledge not to fill a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year and rushing to confirm a nominee to a lifetime seat while Iowans are already voting, putting Iowa’s Medicaid expansion and protections for Iowans with pre-existing conditions at greater risk than ever before. Senator Ernst’s vote this evening is another reminder that health care is on the ballot this year, and that we can’t trust Ernst to put Iowa first.”

Iowa Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley:

“Judge Barrett has an impressive command of – and respect for – the law and the Constitution. She clearly respects precedent, and she practices judicial restraint. Her fair-minded and independent approach to the Judiciary demonstrates a humility and conviction that the role of a judge is to apply the law and Constitution as written; not to blur the separation of powers by legislating from the bench.”

“These are exactly the qualities we should want in a Supreme Court justice. By any measure, Judge Barrett is eminently qualified and well suited for the post she will soon hold. I have every confidence that she will not only serve as an exceptional justice, but also as a role model for generations to come.”

Minnesota U.S. Senator Tina Smith:

“Today I voted to oppose Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Judge Barrett was nominated to fulfill President Trump’s repeated promise to appoint Justices who would dismantle the Affordable Care Act and overturn Roe v. Wade, two things that the American people overwhelmingly oppose. I am dismayed that rather than work to pass legislation to help the American people in the face of a global pandemic and widespread economic hardship, Senate Republicans instead chose to ram through the nomination of a Supreme Court Justice to help advance a radical policy agenda that threatens the rights and freedoms of all Americans.”

“As the only Senator to have worked at Planned Parenthood, I saw firsthand how hard it is to take control of your health and your life when you can’t afford or access quality care, or when you have the government looking over your shoulder, interfering with personal and intensely private decisions. And so I understand why many Americans are fearful about the future of their rights with Justice Barrett on the Supreme Court. I urge them to continue to make your voices heard, and to know that I will never stop fighting for Minnesotans, and all Americans, to have the freedom and opportunity to live the lives they want to lead."

Smith's Republican challenger Jason Lewis is recovering from emergency surgery.  His Senate Communications Director Christine Snell released the following statement on Judge Barrett’s confirmation:

“Tonight we celebrate the confirmation of Judge Barrett, a superb jurist who will interpret the Constitution as it is written and not what she wishes it to be, which is of particular importance when it comes to ensuring the Court does not go along with Constitutionally illiterate radicals like Senator Tina Smith who wants to severely restrict Minnesotans’ Second Amendment right to defend their families.

“Tina Smith voted no on Barrett because she likely won’t rule the way Tina Smith wishes she would. Smith seems to misunderstand the role of the Supreme Court—she believes it should make laws whereas Congressman Lewis believes judges must apply law as written by legislators. But, coming from somebody who won’t rule out packing the Court, it’s clear Tina Smith has no regard for the separation of powers or the judicial branch.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 133802

Reported Deaths: 2402
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin34033991
Ramsey14073360
Dakota9823138
Anoka8661150
Washington593272
Stearns582543
Scott338234
Olmsted325230
St. Louis296569
Wright248314
Clay229743
Nobles226816
Blue Earth20437
Carver17897
Sherburne168522
Kandiyohi16705
Rice163310
Mower151717
Winona125019
Crow Wing101022
Chisago10022
Lyon9656
Benton9409
Waseca9289
Beltrami8917
Otter Tail8627
Todd8055
Steele7593
Nicollet73017
Itasca72717
Morrison7269
Douglas6963
Freeborn6694
Polk6434
Le Sueur6235
Martin61317
McLeod5974
Goodhue58511
Watonwan5784
Becker5614
Pine5430
Isanti5415
Chippewa4353
Carlton4341
Mille Lacs40615
Dodge3940
Hubbard3902
Wabasha3780
Cass3705
Pipestone35017
Rock3284
Meeker3263
Brown3213
Unassigned29053
Yellow Medicine2836
Cottonwood2800
Murray2783
Redwood27511
Roseau2640
Fillmore2600
Renville25211
Sibley2523
Faribault2310
Wadena2313
Jackson2101
Kanabec20910
Houston2041
Swift2011
Pennington1911
Lincoln1820
Stevens1821
Aitkin1792
Koochiching1694
Pope1560
Big Stone1380
Wilkin1344
Lac qui Parle1333
Marshall1211
Lake1190
Norman1150
Mahnomen1132
Clearwater1110
Grant984
Red Lake782
Traverse560
Lake of the Woods441
Kittson400
Cook160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 115574

Reported Deaths: 1621
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18874288
Woodbury718394
Johnson584430
Black Hawk557498
Linn5513129
Dubuque518657
Scott454138
Story398918
Dallas344344
Pottawattamie323544
Sioux242516
Buena Vista225512
Marshall201436
Webster183015
Plymouth165727
Wapello152562
Clinton148326
Muscatine144258
Des Moines138610
Cerro Gordo136225
Crawford135514
Warren12477
Carroll114512
Jasper109634
Henry10545
Marion100710
Lee95410
Tama94437
Delaware77812
Dickinson7347
Wright7191
Boone7179
Mahaska68724
Bremer6719
Harrison65311
Washington65311
Jackson6283
Benton5812
Lyon5497
Clay5284
Louisa52115
Winnebago48719
Hardin4757
Winneshiek4749
Hamilton4684
Kossuth4660
Cedar4605
Poweshiek45611
Buchanan4514
Jones4444
Floyd43311
Emmet42917
Clayton4193
Iowa4059
Cherokee4022
Page3990
Mills3971
Sac3974
Guthrie39115
Cass3883
Franklin38018
Butler3782
Fayette3744
Shelby3721
Allamakee3638
Madison3603
Chickasaw3561
Clarke3493
Humboldt3233
Hancock3164
Palo Alto3102
Calhoun3074
Grundy3075
Osceola2791
Mitchell2750
Howard2699
Monroe25911
Monona2441
Jefferson2381
Taylor2362
Union2324
Appanoose2253
Pocahontas2232
Fremont2021
Lucas2016
Ida1922
Greene1860
Davis1764
Van Buren1742
Montgomery1737
Adair1611
Keokuk1601
Decatur1500
Worth1440
Audubon1421
Wayne1203
Ringgold882
Adams810
Unassigned260
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Temps gradually warming through the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Snow causes sales increase at local sporting goods store

Image

Initiative to make Rochester more age-friendly

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Monday

Image

Searching for Human Rights Coordinator

Image

PPE Supply at nursing homes

Image

Leadership Conference at RCTC

Image

Election Preview MN 26B

Image

Pop up Voting starts tomorrow

Image

Traffic Fatalities and Winter Driving

Image

Groundbreaking For New Regional Career Center

Community Events