IA/MN political reaction to impeachment faiilure

KIMT-TV 3 News – Reaction to the failure to remove President Donald Trump from office is coming in.

DFL Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement:

“This is a deeply tragic day for our country, our Constitution and our Republic. Senate Republicans have chosen corruption over justice, party over country, and the shameless pursuit of power over their oaths to protect and defend our Constitution.

“Today, Republicans have emblazoned their names into a disgraceful chapter of our history books. Through their acquittal votes, Republicans normalized foreign intervention in our elections and set a precedent that politicians can lie to the American people, abuse the power of their offices, obstruct justice, and get away with it.”

Jeremy Taylor, candidate for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District, released the following statement:

“Today, Republicans stood up for the Constitution and acquitted President Trump on all articles of impeachment that were sent over by House Democrats. From the President’s first day in office, the socialist left has tried to overturn the election of a duly-elected President, but they failed. It is time for House Democrats to put aside their partisan views and dislike for our President and get back to their constitutional obligation of serving the people that elected them.”

Senator Tina Smith (DFL-Minnesota) posted the following to her official Senate Facebook page:

"Last day."

"Today Senators filed onto the floor of the United States Senate for the last time in this trial of impeachment. One by one we voted, twice, on whether President Trump should be removed from office."

"It was not a suspenseful moment, but it felt as weighty as when I first raised my right hand and pledged to provide impartial justice. I know that is what I did. I have asked myself whether I would have voted to remove a President of my own party had they corruptly abused their power for personal, political benefit, damaging our elections and national security in the process. It’s easy to say yes when the choice is hypothetical. But the answer is yes."

"Now, we go forward. This trial has changed us, but it doesn’t change the core value of America that no one is above the law, including and most especially the President."

"There is nothing inevitable about democracy. It’s not a natural state, it’s a state we have to fight for. The fight for democracy and our Constitution has chosen us in this moment and it’s our job to rise to the moment."

"After this vote, the work of reinforcing the American values of fairness and justice will continue. We have a lot of work to do, but democracy is hard work, and I know that Minnesotans are up to it."

"The truth is that I see more signs of common ground, hope and determination in Minnesota than I do the fractures of division, distrust and partisanship. That is a foundation for us all to build on going forward."

IA/MN Republican National Committee Spokeswoman Preya Samsundar was clear and concise in her opinion:

“Democrats know they can’t beat President Trump, which is why they had to impeach him. Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, along with Reps. Cindy Axne, Dave Loebsack, Abby Finkenauer, tried to invalidate the results of the 2016 election, and they will be remembered for their reckless actions. President Trump’s campaign only got stronger as this impeachment sham went on and Iowans will remember the partisan tactics of the do-nothing Democrats on Election Day.”

Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King had this to say:

“As the only Member of Iowa’s House delegation to vote against these sham impeachment articles, I was feeling pretty lonely until I was joined today by both of Iowa’s Senators, Senator Grassley and Senator Ernst, who cast ‘Not Guilty’ votes in the Senate to acquit the President,” said King. “I commend the United States Senate for voting to acquit President Trump. The House impeachment effort was illegitimate from the outset, and President Trump was correct to describe it as a ‘witch hunt’ brought by bitter partisans who never accepted that Americans preferred him to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election."

"Americans have watched this sham impeachment unfold, and what the Democrats have done in their zeal to attack this successful President has appalled them. Rep. Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, faced censure for his misrepresentation of President Trump’s words. In addition to facing censure, Rep. Schiff also held secret impeachment hearings in the House Intelligence Committee that were so one-sided and unfair to the President, I joined many of my Republican colleagues to storm the SCIF in the name of getting transparency into the proceedings. Americans are also deeply suspicious of the coordination that many believe occurred between Rep. Schiff’s staff and the so-called whistleblower."

"The fact of the matter is that there is something deeply un-American about attempting to overthrow a duly elected President while providing little to no information to the public about the person or persons who may be behind the nefarious effort. The Senate did the right thing by voting to acquit President Trump, and I commend Iowa’s two Senators for their votes. I also congratulate President Trump on this outcome, as he has been fully vindicated by the Senate’s actions.”

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann also issued the following statement on what he called the Democrats’ “impeachment madness”:

“By voting for acquittal, Sens. Ernst and Grassley have defended Iowans against the unhinged forces of the radical Left. With this vote, they have upheld our democracy and finally put an end to the Democrats’ efforts to undo the 2016 election results.

“While The Swamp has been trying to impeach the president since Inauguration Day, Sens. Ernst and Grassley have been getting results for Iowans -- including passing the USMCA and working on bills to lower prescription drug costs and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. It’s past time Democrats join them in working on these issues instead of wasting taxpayer money on partisan political stunts.”