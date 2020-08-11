IA/MN Democrats and Republicans react to VP nominee Kamala Harris

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Reaction to Joe Biden selecting California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on the Democratic ticket is coming in.

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement on the announcement of Harris as Biden's VP pick:

"Kamala Harris's selection as Biden's running mate should come as a surprise to nobody. This is just another example of the Democratic Party pandering to their far radical left-wing segment of the party."

"Harris wants to defund the police, eliminate private insurance plans, fund the $93 trillion Green New Deal and raise taxes on hardworking Americans and Minnesotans. Her San Francisco ideology and views do not match those of Mainstream Americans."

"It's unfortunate that Joe Biden's long career is ending like this. He's become nothing more than a puppet for the radical left who are so determined to tear down this great country. It is interesting that he selected a woman who is less likable than Hillary Clinton and thinks he's a racist and segregationist."

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement on the choice of Harris:

“I could not be more excited to join DFLers across Minnesota in voting for Joe Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President of the United States of America. Senator Harris has dedicated her life to serving the American people, fighting for working families, and building a more just and equitable country. As the daughter of immigrants and the first Black woman to serve California as Attorney General and in the United States Senate, I know that Kamala Harris can help heal the divisions across our nation that Donald Trump has spent his life exacerbating."

“The truth is, Donald Trump has failed the American people. One in ten American workers are out of a job, over 5.1 million Americans have been infected by COVID-19, and over 160,000 are dead. Senator Harris is a fighter with a record of taking on powerful people and special interests and winning, from big banks to big oil companies to predatory for-profit colleges. I have no doubt that Harris will be a tremendous leader in the fight against the historic corruption, mismanagement, and incompetence of the Trump administration.”

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released the following statement on Harris at the Democratic VP nominee:

“Iowans have already rejected the radical policies of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, like free health care for illegal immigrants and raising taxes by $4 trillion to pay for their far-left agenda. Iowans know that President Trump has stood up for farmers in the heartland and put families first by allowing them to keep more of their hard-earned tax dollars. With a strong record of keeping his promises and putting America First, Donald Trump will have no problem winning Iowa in November.”

And Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith had this to say on Biden’s choice for Vice President:

“Iowa Democrats are thrilled to have Kamala Harris on the ticket with Joe Biden this November because she shares Biden’s view of standing up for the backbone of this country: working families. She has what it takes to help restore the soul of our nation and clean up the chaos and confusion caused by the Trump administration."

“Kamala Harris is a trailblazer who will be ready on Day One to fight for Iowans and all Americans. As a Senator and the Attorney General of California, she’s stood up for working families and social justice to move our country forward. From cracking down on big banks and big oil, to standing up for marriage equality and public safety against gun violence —Kamala Harris has already proven she has the courage and tenacity required to take on the tough, important battles and win."

“Kamala Harris is the right person to stand next to Joe Biden and take on Donald Trump and Mike Pence on the campaign trail. Iowa Democrats look forward to supporting her in the coming months and voting for her as Vice President in November.”