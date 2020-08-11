Clear

IA/MN Democrats and Republicans react to VP nominee Kamala Harris

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Democratic National Convention begins August 17.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 8:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Reaction to Joe Biden selecting California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on the Democratic ticket is coming in.

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement on the announcement of Harris as Biden's VP pick:

"Kamala Harris's selection as Biden's running mate should come as a surprise to nobody. This is just another example of the Democratic Party pandering to their far radical left-wing segment of the party."

"Harris wants to defund the police, eliminate private insurance plans, fund the $93 trillion Green New Deal and raise taxes on hardworking Americans and Minnesotans. Her San Francisco ideology and views do not match those of Mainstream Americans."

"It's unfortunate that Joe Biden's long career is ending like this. He's become nothing more than a puppet for the radical left who are so determined to tear down this great country. It is interesting that he selected a woman who is less likable than Hillary Clinton and thinks he's a racist and segregationist."

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement on the choice of Harris:

“I could not be more excited to join DFLers across Minnesota in voting for Joe Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President of the United States of America. Senator Harris has dedicated her life to serving the American people, fighting for working families, and building a more just and equitable country. As the daughter of immigrants and the first Black woman to serve California as Attorney General and in the United States Senate, I know that Kamala Harris can help heal the divisions across our nation that Donald Trump has spent his life exacerbating."

“The truth is, Donald Trump has failed the American people. One in ten American workers are out of a job, over 5.1 million Americans have been infected by COVID-19, and over 160,000 are dead. Senator Harris is a fighter with a record of taking on powerful people and special interests and winning, from big banks to big oil companies to predatory for-profit colleges. I have no doubt that Harris will be a tremendous leader in the fight against the historic corruption, mismanagement, and incompetence of the Trump administration.”

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released the following statement on Harris at the Democratic VP nominee:

“Iowans have already rejected the radical policies of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, like free health care for illegal immigrants and raising taxes by $4 trillion to pay for their far-left agenda. Iowans know that President Trump has stood up for farmers in the heartland and put families first by allowing them to keep more of their hard-earned tax dollars. With a strong record of keeping his promises and putting America First, Donald Trump will have no problem winning Iowa in November.”

And Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith had this to say on Biden’s choice for Vice President:

“Iowa Democrats are thrilled to have Kamala Harris on the ticket with Joe Biden this November because she shares Biden’s view of standing up for the backbone of this country: working families. She has what it takes to help restore the soul of our nation and clean up the chaos and confusion caused by the Trump administration."

“Kamala Harris is a trailblazer who will be ready on Day One to fight for Iowans and all Americans. As a Senator and the Attorney General of California, she’s stood up for working families and social justice to move our country forward. From cracking down on big banks and big oil, to standing up for marriage equality and public safety against gun violence —Kamala Harris has already proven she has the courage and tenacity required to take on the tough, important battles and win."

“Kamala Harris is the right person to stand next to Joe Biden and take on Donald Trump and Mike Pence on the campaign trail. Iowa Democrats look forward to supporting her in the coming months and voting for her as Vice President in November.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 61516

Reported Deaths: 1701
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19472835
Ramsey7658267
Dakota4480106
Anoka3739115
Stearns290620
Washington215545
Nobles17656
Olmsted174723
Scott157419
Mower11032
Rice10388
Blue Earth9275
Wright8925
Carver8733
Clay78540
Sherburne7328
Kandiyohi6981
St. Louis57019
Todd4262
Lyon4253
Freeborn3601
Steele3512
Nicollet34213
Benton3203
Watonwan3080
Winona26416
Beltrami2410
Crow Wing23914
Le Sueur2241
Martin2075
Chisago2041
Goodhue1979
McLeod1970
Otter Tail1973
Cottonwood1780
Becker1611
Pipestone1579
Polk1544
Waseca1490
Itasca14712
Douglas1431
Carlton1380
Unassigned13441
Pine1290
Dodge1280
Isanti1280
Murray1221
Chippewa1061
Morrison931
Wabasha920
Brown892
Faribault870
Jackson860
Meeker862
Rock850
Sibley842
Koochiching793
Pennington751
Cass732
Mille Lacs713
Fillmore650
Renville655
Lincoln580
Grant563
Swift551
Roseau520
Yellow Medicine520
Pope480
Norman410
Aitkin401
Houston400
Kanabec371
Redwood360
Hubbard340
Wilkin343
Marshall290
Mahnomen271
Wadena270
Red Lake240
Big Stone220
Lake210
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse110
Lac qui Parle80
Cook50
Lake of the Woods40
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 49024

Reported Deaths: 930
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10351207
Woodbury372752
Black Hawk313466
Linn239988
Johnson210719
Dallas188835
Buena Vista179412
Scott172714
Dubuque168631
Marshall144626
Pottawattamie132526
Story116714
Wapello90433
Muscatine84848
Webster8138
Crawford7303
Sioux6373
Cerro Gordo63417
Warren5691
Tama55329
Jasper47926
Wright4731
Plymouth4639
Clinton4103
Dickinson3824
Louisa37814
Washington30010
Boone2593
Hamilton2481
Franklin24110
Bremer2277
Clarke2023
Clay1961
Carroll1931
Emmet1924
Des Moines1862
Hardin1840
Shelby1841
Marion1740
Benton1601
Poweshiek1598
Floyd1572
Jackson1561
Allamakee1554
Mahaska14017
Cedar1331
Guthrie1325
Jones1322
Buchanan1291
Henry1274
Hancock1222
Madison1222
Butler1212
Humboldt1181
Lee1173
Pocahontas1162
Delaware1151
Lyon1142
Harrison1091
Cherokee1081
Clayton1043
Iowa981
Taylor980
Winneshiek971
Page940
Monona910
Kossuth900
Mills890
Jefferson860
Palo Alto860
Sac850
Fayette840
Winnebago840
Calhoun832
Osceola830
Grundy791
Mitchell780
Union771
Cass741
Monroe747
Lucas714
Worth660
Davis602
Montgomery594
Chickasaw540
Appanoose493
Howard490
Fremont420
Greene420
Keokuk371
Van Buren361
Ida310
Adair300
Audubon281
Decatur230
Ringgold221
Wayne201
Adams160
Unassigned30
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny start to Wednesday before more rain chances arrive
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Technology Drive Tuesday

Image

Restoring RPT bus routes

Image

Voters at the polls for the Primary

Image

Minnesota Primary when to expect results

Image

WSU Mask Giveaway

Image

Goats Cleaning Out Overgrowth in Asbury Farm

Image

Primaries Running Smoothly in Olmsted County

Image

PRIMARY ELECTION BRI

Image

Voters Hit The Polls

Community Events