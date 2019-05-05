I-90 traffic shift starts Monday in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A traffic switch that is expected to last through the summer starts Monday in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says westbound traffic on Interstate 90 between Highway 13 in Albert Lea and Freeborn County Road 46 near Petran will be shifted into the eastbound lanes. Traffic will travel in each direction in the eastbound lanes.

County Road 46 traffic will also be detoured Tuesday through Thursday for the removal of the westbound bridge deck. There will also be a number of westbound ramp closures beginning Monday, with signed detours in place, including:

- The Freeborn 46 westbound I-90 entrance ramp is closed. Drivers can use the Freeborn County Road 26 westbound I-90 entrance ramp during the bridge deck removal next week.

- Westbound I-90 exits to Interstate 35 are closed. Drivers can detour by continuing west to exit at Freeborn County Road and return eastbound I-90 to take ramps to I-35.

- I-35 exits to westbound I-90 are closed. Drivers can take I-90 east to Freeborn 26 exit and then return to I-90 westbound.

- Highway 13 westbound I-90 exit is closed. Drivers can use the Freeborn 22 exit, travel north to Freeborn County Road 14 west to Highway 13.

MnDOT says other ramps along I-90 will be closed at later stages of this project.

A 12-mile stretch of the westbound lanes with is being paved with concrete in a process called a concrete overlay. The $17.2 million project includes the replacement of the westbound bridge deck over Freeborn 46. Construction is expected to be complete September 1.