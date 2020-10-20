I-90 rollover in Olmsted County injures one

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rollover accident sends a woman to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:51 am on westbound Interstate 90 near mile marker 218. Brittany Kay Ward, 34 of Rochester, lost controlled in snowy and icy conditions and rolled her SUV.

Ward suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Two children, ages 4 and under 1-year-old, were not hurt. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.