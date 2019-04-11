I-90 rest areas closed near Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two rest area buildings along Interstate 90 are closed due to a power outage.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says downed power lines knocked out electricity to the Marion rest area east of Rochester on westbound I-90 and the High Forest rest area west of Rochester on eastbound I-90. Parking is available but the buildings have been locked until power can be restored.

MnDOT says it has 101 snowplows on the state highways in southeast Minnesota and is asking drivers to remember to:

- Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions

- Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud

- Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions

- Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt

- Turn off the cruise control

- Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip

- Don’t drive distracted