I-90 repaving between Albert Lea and Austin to start Monday

KIMT-TV 3 – The Interstate 90 repaving project from Albert Lea to Austin is scheduled to start Monday, weather permitting.

Eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46 to Highway 105 will be resurfaced, with some culvert work also affecting traffic in both east and west directions. Work is expected to last through November.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the following detours will be in place for eastbound I-90 motorists using traffic ramps for Freeborn County Road 46 and Hwy 105:

- The entrance to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46 will be closed and motorists will follow detour on Freeborn County Road 46 to I-90 in Austin.

- Exit from eastbound I-90 to Freeborn County Road 46 will be closed. Motorists are to exit at Freeborn County Road 26 and follow it to Freeborn County Road 46.

- Exit from eastbound I-90 to Hwy 105 will be closed. Motorists are to exit at Hwy 218/14th St NW and take 14th St NW to Hwy 105.