I-90 reopens and travelers can hit the road

Both east-bound and west-bound lanes are open.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Both east-bound and west-bound lanes on Interstate 90 are back open again for travelers.

Semi truck driver pulled over at Hayward Rest Area today because of the icy roads. "Being shut down for 3 days, I don't make any money and it's no better out there today... They shouldn't even reopen it today," he says.

Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
