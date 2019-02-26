I-90 reopens and travelers can hit the road

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Both east-bound and west-bound lanes on Interstate 90 are back open again for travelers.
Semi truck driver pulled over at Hayward Rest Area today because of the icy roads. "Being shut down for 3 days, I don't make any money and it's no better out there today... They shouldn't even reopen it today," he says.
