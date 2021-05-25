I-90 detour in place near Stewartville exit Wednesday

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A detour will be in place Wednesday on Interstate 90 near the Stewartville exit while crews are pouring concrete for the southbound Highway 63 bridge.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says this detour will be in effect from 7 am to 3 pm and be for both westbound and eastbound lanes.

MnDOT says westbound motorists will exit I-90 at Hwy 63 northbound (Exit 209), proceed north to the Hwy 30 west exit at the Rochester International Airport, return to Hwy 63 going southbound and follow to I-90 where it rejoins the highway. Eastbound motorists will exit I-90 at High Forest (Exit 205), follow Olmsted County Road 6 east into Stewartville, then north on Hwy 63 to connect again with I-90.

This is part of a two-year, $15 million construction project to replace both Highway 63 bridges over I-90, reroute Highway 30 west, add or realign some I-90 exit ramps, and reroute access to 90th Street SE.