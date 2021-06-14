I-90 detour being extended on east side of Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Starting Tuesday, drivers on Interstate 90 through Austin will be facing another detour.

A detour using Highway 56 to get around the 28th Street NE bridge project will now include another detour to accommodate pavement repairs on Highway 56 on and off ramps. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the I-90 westbound entrance ramp at Hwy 56 (Exit 183) and the eastbound exit ramp will be repaved, forcing the closure of those ramps from June 15 to June 18. The westbound exit ramp and the eastbound entrance ramps will remain open, as will the Hwy 56 bridge that crosses I-90.

Eastbound I-90 motorists using the 28th St. NE bridge detour for locations on the north side of I-90 such as the Austin Country Club and Nexus Gerard Academy will travel further east and use Exit 187 at Mower County Road 20 (220th St.), then return to I-90 westbound to then exit at the north side of the 28th St. NE bridge. Other detours for the 28th St. NE bridge project will remain in effect.

MnDOT says portions of the ramps have deteriorated and repaving would extend the life of the ramps and allow for continued use with minimal interruption. Workers will remove pavement and then replace it with asphalt.