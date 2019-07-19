I-90 bridge project aims for 2021

AUSTIN, Minn- Starting in 2021 MnDOT plans to repair two bridges in the Austin area located off I-90 @ 14 street North West and I-90 at 28th street North East. Sharon lives across the street from the bridge.

She says every morning she hears traffic. She is now worried that when construction starts that it's going to be an even bigger headache.

“We already have plenty of noise and I know that it's just gonna make it that much worse,” Sharon said. You know especially when they start early in the morning,”

MnDOT held an open house earlier this month to get residents input. They are going to take all the feedback and keep it in mind when designing the project. While nothing is set in stone it is estimated that the bridge project will cost $9.6 million dollars.