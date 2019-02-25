Monday morning update: Messages from law enforcement, DOTs

Please avoid travel if you can today. Road crews and police need room to work on roads and tow vehicles.
We are towing 48-hour parking violations in order to help get streets cleared. Please help us out by getting vehicles moved. Alternate Side Parking remains in effect. 2701 pic.twitter.com/f7oQKsmx32
— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) February 25, 2019
Take a look at current road conditions near #rochmn. (7:15am). Many SE MN highways are closed until #MnDOT snowplows can clear ice/snow. Check https://t.co/MEmqELpVHX for updates and views of conditions on your route. pic.twitter.com/t83kxG0hbn
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) February 25, 2019
