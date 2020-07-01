I-35 pursuit ends in northern Iowa after vehicle tries to elude authorities on 1 good tire

What began as a hit and run call in Minnesota ended in northern Iowa on Wednesday when stop sticks were used four times on a vehicle that continued to elude authorities despite having 3 of four tires flattened.

The Iowa State Patrol said it received a call at 7:26 a.m. about a vehicle southbound on I-35 that was involved in a hit and run.

The Minnesota State Patrol pursued the vehicle for 14 miles until it reached Iowa and the Iowa State Patrol took over.

The vehicle was located at the 206-mile marker - north of Highway 9 - and the vehicle failed to stop.

After stop sticks were deployed on four occasions, the vehicle, a Hyundai Sante Fe, continued at 80-100 miles per hour on one good tire.

The vehicle exited at the 159-mile marker when the pursuit ended due to vehicle contact.

The female driver, Ceronan McMillon, of Minnesota, suffered minor injuries and will be facing charges.