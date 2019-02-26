Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

I-35 and I-90 reopened in southern Minnesota

Drivers still urged to be cautious on the roads.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 7:23 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 7:38 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Southbound I-35 between Albert Lea and Owatonna and westbound I-90 between Highway 52 and Albert Lea are now open.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says drivers should still expect rough and icy road conditions and plan for significantly longer travel times on many roads in southeast Minnesota.

There are 101 snowplows working the 11-county region, plowing 3,774 miles of road. Drivers are being asked to:

- Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
- Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
- Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
- Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
- Turn off the cruise control.
- Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
- Don’t drive distracted.
- Check MnDOT’s road conditions map at www.511mn.org

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -14°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -18°
While snow chances remain numerous but light, we see very cold temperatures returning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota National Guard continues rescue missions.

Image

National Guard continues rescue missions

Image

Once roads are cleared, rescued motorists will leave armory

Image

A blizzard baby in north Iowa

Image

Tracking More Snow and Cold Temperatures

Image

Viewers share what's outside their windows

Image

Crestwod Waukon Preview

Image

Winter postpones local sports again

Image

Snowmobilers help the stranded

Image

Getting to the big game

Community Events