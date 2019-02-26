I-35 and I-90 reopened in southern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Southbound I-35 between Albert Lea and Owatonna and westbound I-90 between Highway 52 and Albert Lea are now open.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says drivers should still expect rough and icy road conditions and plan for significantly longer travel times on many roads in southeast Minnesota.

There are 101 snowplows working the 11-county region, plowing 3,774 miles of road. Drivers are being asked to:

- Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

- Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.

- Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

- Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

- Turn off the cruise control.

- Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

- Don’t drive distracted.

- Check MnDOT’s road conditions map at www.511mn.org