Clear

Hyvee helps restock Channel One Food Bank with a monetary donation

That's prompting the grocery store chain Hyvee to start a campaign to help restock local food banks.

Posted: Jun 19, 2020 6:04 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn-The pandemic is changing lives. For some, it means wondering if they'll be able to feed themselves and their families. That's prompting the grocery store chain Hyvee to start a campaign to help restock local food banks.
Through their one-step program, they were able to match shopper's donations and raise one million dollars which will be distributed to food banks in the midwest. Friday morning Hyvee donated $63,107.73.

Jessica Sund is the Director of Development and Communications at Channel One Regional Food Bank. She says this donation will go far.

“Each dollar has the potential to provide 4 meals, “ Sund said.

Channel One Regional Food Bank supplies food to 14 counties in Southeast Minnesota.

"our reach is broad we have about 200 partner food shelves that we provide food for," Sund said.

She says food insecurity has been a problem for the region before the pandemic. Normally the food shelf serves 56,000 people but in March their distribution number doubled. The increase in numbers has been financially draining on the organization but sund says it's their job to make sure everyone is fed.

"One thing we have done during this pandemic is that we have allowed people to get food more than once a month,” Sund said. Typically channel one was a one-month distribution but we aren't turning anyone away right now. If they want to come a second time we are encouraging that and we've heard from families that it's making a difference. Families with multiple children who have missed meals from schools. We are getting a lot of great feedback that we have helped them out through some hard times.

Sund says right now the requirements have been waived. If you need a box of food for your family you can show up to the distribution site during food shelf hours. Just give them your name and the number of people in your household and they will take care of the rest

