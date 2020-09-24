Hyvee Grocery Stores and Apache Mall donate water bottles to The Salvation Army

Helping those in a time of need, Apache Mall and Hy-vee Grocery Store reached out to the Salvation Army in Rochester to provide donations of water bottles.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the organization provided water fountains giving people access to drinking water. Due to health regulations, these water fountains are no longer running.

Salvation Army Social Services Director, Cindy Norgard, says the organization serves between seventy and one hundred people that come through the doors each day.

"We really have nothing else to serve people, we can't do coffee, we can't do big jugs of water, so the individual water bottles are the only thing we can do and it's really really needed."

With more people facing poverty right now, The Salvation Army emphasizes that the community's generosity is needed more than ever. With a single donation, it can provide those in need the essential gifts of food, shelter, and hope. Donations are always accepted and volunteers are always welcomed.