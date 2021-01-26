Hydrogen on its way to becoming affordable fuel source in Minnesota

ST PAUL, MN --- The Minnesota Public Utilities Commision held a planning meeting today to talk about hydrogen as an affordable fuel source.

They say Minnesota has the opportunity to take a lead with hydrogen fuel usage.

Rolf Nordstrom, CEO of Great Plains Institute says, “Minnesota has a real opportunity to lead here on what I am completely confident will be one of humanity's core zero carbon energy carriers."

Everything on the planet is carbon based. Energy sources have been steadily decarbonizing.

Hydrogen has been called the perfect fuel as it is the most abundant element, powering the sun.

It's found in almost everything -- water, fossil fuels, all organic matter -- and is colorless, odorless, and non-toxic.

Nordstrom says hydrogen has great, affordable potential.

He explains, “Usually this nuclear fleet to make hydrogen could be a low-cost option, and could also help preserve that nuclear fleet which itself is a zero carbon source of power."

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission says 11 million tons of hydrogen is produced per year in us -- 95 percent is by reforming natural gas.

Globally, we produce about 70 million tons of hydrogen a year.