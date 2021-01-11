HyVee KidsFit programs help kids stay active and eat healthy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A popular grocery chain is trying to help parents keep their kids moving and eating healthy during the pandemic.

A local dietitian says it's not just about supporting kids' physical fitness, but also what they are eating each day.

Kids have spent so much more time at home with distance learning, meaning they aren't having recess with friends every day or eating a well-balanced meal at school.

Hy-Vee dietitian Melissa Jaeger suggests incorporating healthy snacks into your kid's diet, such as an apple and some nut butter.

She tells KIMT News 3 it's important to instill healthy eating habits at a young age.

"Helping out in the kitchen, whether they're helping you pick out the recipe or maybe they're measuring ingredients, which is helping them develop math skills," say Jaeger.

Jaeger says this may help get kids more interested in food and want to try new foods.

