Hy-Vee to become a one stop shopping experience in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - Have you ever thought about getting your salon fix at the same place you get your groceries?

Hy-Vee is announcing a partnership with The W Nail Bar to open several in-store nail salons by the end of 2021.

The W Nail Bar is a full-service, all natural nail bar offering a variety of services - from manis/pedis and nail art, to waxing and tinting.

They are family and female-owned, founded by two sisters from Ohio.

Soon they will be in select Hy-Vee locations, with the first one opening inside the Bettendorf, Iowa store in early April.

KIMT caught up with a few shoppers today who were surprised yet intrigued by the idea.

Jen Keller from Rochester says, "One stop shop type thing - it's not very usual but I think it would be something that I would do."

“I think it would be something Rochester would be in for,” she adds.

"It's a unique thing, which makes it more interesting - so many people come, that I feel like it would surprise them,” Lily Docken from Rochester says.

She thinks this could be a way to meet people during COVID-times.

Docken adds, "It gives people some time to socialize because right now with COVID - no one is able to."

The W Nail Bar is committed to customer service with monthly memberships available.

In light of COVID-19, The W Nail Bar has enforced strict cleaning protocols and extra measures are being taken including contactless payment and plexiglas barriers. All salons are currently operating at 50 percent capacity.

Hy-Vee plans to open more in-store salons across the company's eight state region.