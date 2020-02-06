Clear

Hy-Vee ending 24 hour service

Hy-Vees across the Midwest are making some huge adjustments.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 7:39 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hy-Vees across the Midwest are making some huge adjustments.

Most Hy-Vee stores plan to end their 24-hour service.

All Rochester and the Mason City stores will be impacted by the change. The changes for Rochester stores are from 5 a.m. to midnight. Mason City store hours will change from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hy-Vee says they are making adjustments so employees can focus on customer service during their busiest times.
Martha Sawaki says not everyone has the luxury to shop during these hours.

"I feel like that's not convenient to everybody because some people have busy work schedules throughout the day,” Sawaki said. “This is going to messes up people's schedules."

The hours will take effect Monday.

