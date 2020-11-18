Hy-Vee wants to hire about 10,000 new employees

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says it’s looking to hire nearly 10,000 new employees for stores and distribution centers across its eight-state region.

The grocery chain says it has openings for temporary and permanent workers, both part-time and full-time, for everything from online personal shoppers to cashiers to stockers and more. Hy-Vee says the hiring is necessary because of expansion and the evolving needs of customers who plan to shop differently for the 2020 holiday season and beyond.

Interested applicants can visit www.hy-vee.com/careers to view available positions in their area.