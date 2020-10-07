Hy-Vee to offer free COVID-19 tests at 150 stores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is expanding its free COVID-19 testing to 150 more stores.

The grocery store chain says the tests are free and are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process. People do not have to have coronavirus symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time. The COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth. Hy-Vee says each pharmacy location will be able to do up to 12 tests an hour.

Tests will be offered Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings at the following Hy-Vee locations in the KIMT viewing area:

Iowa

Algona Hy-Vee, 1500 Highway 169 N., Algona, IA

Forest City Hy-Vee 315 Highway 69 N., Forest City, IA

Minnesota

Albert Lea Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea, MN

Austin Hy-Vee, 1001 18th Ave. NW, Austin, MN

Kasson Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 408 W. Main St., Kasson, MN

Owatonna Hy-Vee, 1620 S. Cedar Ave., Owatonna, MN

Crossroads Hy-Vee, 500 Crossroads Drive SW, Rochester, Mn

West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive NW, Rochester, MN

Winona Hy-Vee, 1475 Service Drive, Winona, MN

For more information or to get a test voucher number, click here.

Hy-Vee says the free test takes about five minutes and results will be sent by email in three to five business days.

The free test program began at 11 locations in August.