Hy-Vee to offer fast COVID tests in Rochester

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 tests in Rochester and 46 other pharmacy locations throughout the Midwest.

The outdoor, driver-thru test will be available starting this Friday at the West Circle Hy-Vee, at 4221 W. Circle Drive NW. Patients will receive same day results in as little as one to two hours after completing the test. Patients must register ahead of time at www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to make an appointment and receive a test voucher. Cost of the test will vary by location.

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is that only the following individuals are eligible for rapid antigen testing:

• Individuals who are symptomatic.

• Individuals who are asymptomatic but with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days.

Tests will be administered from 11 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday. Hy-Vee says a trained pharmacy employee will process the testing payment before administering the nasopharyngeal swab test, which should take less than 2 minutes. During the process, patients must wear a mask and will be asked to lower it beneath their nose during the test. After testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email.

Other locations that will be offering the rapid antigen COVID-19 test:

Iowa

Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Hy-Vee on Agency, 3140 Agency St., Burlington, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

College Square Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mt. Vernon Road, Cedar Rapids, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

3860 Elmore Ave. (Gordman’s parking lot), Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 NW Arterial, Dubuque, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Fort Dodge Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th St., Fort Dodge, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

1201 N. Dodge St. (former North Dodge Hy-Vee location), Iowa City, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Keokuk Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St., Keokuk, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee, 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

South Hy-Vee, 1025 N. Quincy Ave., Ottumwa, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Hy-Vee on Hamilton, 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Urbandale Hy-Vee, 8701 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

West Lakes Hy-Vee, 1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Illinois

Bloomington Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Canton Hy-Vee, 825 N. Main St., Canton, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Macomb Hy-Vee, 1600 E. Jackson St., Macomb, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Milan Hy-Vee, 201 W. 10th Ave., Milan, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Sheridan Village Hy-Vee, 4125 N. Sheridan Road Suite 20, Peoria, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Peru Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Hy-Vee on Harrison, 1400 Harrison St., Quincy, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Springfield Hy-Vee, 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Sycamore Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Kansas

Clinton Parkway Hy-Vee, 3504 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Manhattan Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place, Manhattan, KS; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Ridgeview Hy-Vee, 18101 W. 119th St., Olathe, KS; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Minnesota

Lakeville Hy-Vee, 16150 Pilot Knob Road, Lakeville, MN; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Hilltop Hy-Vee, 2010 Adams St., Mankato, MN; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

New Hope Hy-Vee, 8200 42nd Ave. N., New Hope, MN; Testing begins Friday, Dec. 11

Oakdale Hy-Vee, 7180 10th St. N., Oakdale, MN; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10



Missouri

Blue Springs Hy-Vee, 625 W. 40 Highway, Blue Springs, MO; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Rock Bridge Hy-Vee, 405 E. Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

23rd Street Hy-Vee, 1525 E. 23rd St., Independence, MO; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

64th Street Hy-Vee, 5330 NW 64th St., Kansas City, MO; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Nebraska

Northern Lights Hy-Vee, 1601 N. 84th St., Lincoln, NE; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

156th & Maple Hy-Vee, 3410 N. 156th St., Omaha, NE; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Peony Park Hy-Vee, 7910 Cass St., Omaha, NE; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

South Dakota

Empire Hy-Vee, 4101 S. Louise Ave., Sioux Falls, SD; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Hy-Vee on South Minnesota, 3000 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Wisconsin

Fitchburg Hy-Vee, 2920 Fitchrona Road, Fitchburg, WI; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10