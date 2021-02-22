Hy-Vee to offer COVID vaccine in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hy-Vee pharmacies are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz announced Monday that Hy-Vee is joining Walmart and Thrifty White as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Walz says Hy-Vee is expected to administer more than 10,000 doses of the vaccine this week to adults 65 years of age and older at more than 30 locations in the state.

“We’re working to mobilize every opportunity we have to get our Minnesota seniors vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible,” says Governor Walz. “Today we’re expanding our options for how Minnesotans can get vaccinated and while supply remains frustratingly limited, we will keep working relentlessly to build our provider network and get shots into arms of our most vulnerable populations.”

Hy-Vee should begin taking vaccine appointments soon. The locations and contact information for scheduling appointments will be accessible on the Vaccine Locator map. State health officials will also notify seniors who are signed up for the Vaccine Connector about this new vaccine opportunity.