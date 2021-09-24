Hy-Vee to offer COVID-19 booster shots

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now available at Hy-Vee.

The grocery store chain says the booster, recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is recommended at least six months after a second vaccine does for

· Long-term care facility residents

· Individuals ages 65+

· Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions, (as outlined by the CDC)

· Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Hy-Vee says federal health officials are strongly recommending that individuals receive the same vaccine manufacturer as their previous doses. At this time, there is not a booster dose authorized for Moderna vaccine recipients, nor is there an additional vaccine dose authorized for Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine recipients.

A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine was authorized in August 2021 but Hy-Vee says there are differences between that and a booster dose: