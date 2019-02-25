Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hy-Vee taking over Weber & Judd pharmacies in Minnesota

Company has been in Rochester since 1862.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 12:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is announcing that it is taking over all Weber & Judd pharmacies in Minnesota.

“Weber & Judd has been an exemplary provider of pharmacy care for more than 150 years. Combining Weber & Judd with our Hy-Vee Pharmacy family is a perfect match because we both pride ourselves on providing an excellent experience to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to provide this same personalized care for the Weber & Judd family of patients and communities.”

Weber & Judd has operated a pharmacy in Rochester since 1862 and also has locations in Kasson, Pine Island, Preston, Spring Valley, Stewartville, and Zumbrota.

Hy-Vee says patient files will transfer automatically and the Weber and Judd pharmacies will be renamed HealthMarket Rx stores. All Weber & Judd employees are expected to continue working for Hy-Vee.

The dates when each Weber & Judd location will reopen as a Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx location, or prescriptions will transfer, are listed below.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -13°
Dangerous Travel and very cold air to start your week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing I-35 Monday morning

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing closed southbound lane of I-35

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing I-35

Image

MercyOne Launch

Image

Tracking dangerous travel conditions

Image

Tracking Dangerous Travel Today

Image

Tracking Wicked Wind Chills and BAN Roads.

Image

Winter travel

Image

Minnesota section wrestling finals

Image

Highlights: North Iowa Bulls host the Rochester Grizzlies

Community Events