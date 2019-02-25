Hy-Vee taking over Weber & Judd pharmacies in Minnesota

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is announcing that it is taking over all Weber & Judd pharmacies in Minnesota.

“Weber & Judd has been an exemplary provider of pharmacy care for more than 150 years. Combining Weber & Judd with our Hy-Vee Pharmacy family is a perfect match because we both pride ourselves on providing an excellent experience to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to provide this same personalized care for the Weber & Judd family of patients and communities.”

Weber & Judd has operated a pharmacy in Rochester since 1862 and also has locations in Kasson, Pine Island, Preston, Spring Valley, Stewartville, and Zumbrota.

Hy-Vee says patient files will transfer automatically and the Weber and Judd pharmacies will be renamed HealthMarket Rx stores. All Weber & Judd employees are expected to continue working for Hy-Vee.

The dates when each Weber & Judd location will reopen as a Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx location, or prescriptions will transfer, are listed below.