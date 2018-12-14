Hy-Vee taking over Shopko pharmacies at 22 locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is taking over the business of 22 Shopko pharmacies in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The patient files from Shopko will be transferred to existing Hy-Vee pharmacies in 17 cities.

“As we continue to grow our pharmacy business, we pride ourselves on providing an excellent experience to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We provide customized care for each person who walks through our door. Our pharmacists will go above and beyond to provide numerous services to our patients so we can help them understand and assist with caring for their specific health care needs.”

All Shopko pharmacy patients affected by this move will receive a letter from their new Hy-Vee Pharmacy with additional details.

Hy-Vee pharmacies will begin filling prescriptions for Shopko customers on the following dates in the KIMT viewing area:

- December 20 at the Crossroads Hy-Vee in Rochester.

- January 4, 2019 for the Albert Lea Hy-Vee.

- January 8, 2019 for the 37th Street Hy-Vee in Rochester.

- January 9, 2019 for the Austin Hy-Vee.

- January 23, 2019 for the Hy-Vee Drugstore in Mason City.